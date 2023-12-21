Exeter couple give $40,000 Santa appearance proceeds to charity

Paul Dougherty has been Santa Claus for thousands of Southwestern Ontario kids, and kids at heart, over the past 35 years.

“Started in 1988, when I was 24 years old. So, do the math, yeah, I’m 59,” says Dougherty with a chuckle.

What started as favour to a friend who ran a nursery school in Exeter, many years ago, has turned into a nearly full time job, every December, for Dougherty and his wife who serves as Santa’s helper.

Paul Dougherty of AKA Santa at Exeter Villa Long Term Care Home in Exeter, Ont. on Dec. 20, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News Windsor)

“We don’t charge for it. My wife and I don’t think anybody should charge to be Santa Claus. But, people give money anyway, and presents and toys. So we give that to the Make a Wish Foundation,” says the jovial Dougherty.

Over 35 years of Santa appearances, Dougherty has ended up donating over $40,000 to the Make a Wish Foundation, along with other charities. The grandfather of nine says he just loves doing it, and the donations are simply a bonus.

“To see the little children. To get a kiss and a hug from a little one, saying ‘I love you Santa, and I always have.’ You can’t write me a cheque for that,” says Dougherty.

Dougherty is booked solid between now and Christmas, and even though it means a little less time with his own family in December, he has no plans on hanging up his Santa suit — complete with black boots, and white gloves anytime soon.

“As long as the good Lord keeps me healthy, happy, and jolly. Ho, ho, ho,” says Dougherty, as he slips back into character for his visit with seniors at the Exeter Villa Long Term Care Home.

