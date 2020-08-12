LONDON, ONT. -- CTV News has obtained a plan that will be presented to school board trustees Wednesday evening that details how Secondary Schools in the region will operate for the coming school year.

The plan calls for what is being described as a Quadmester approach. In a Quadmester students will take two courses at a time for a 10 week period. Quad 1 will take place between September 8, 2020 and November 11, 2020 with 2- 60 minute blocks covering the same subject. A 40-60 minute Lunch Break would follow, and then an additional 120 minute of the second subject would be broken again into 2 blocks in the afternoon. A 60 minute Study Hall would conclude the day.

The Study Hall block of the day will provide an opportunity for the classroom teacher to connect with students during their at-home learning.

Students are assigned into groups as either Cohort ‘A’ or Cohort ‘B’ and each cohort will have approximately 15 students. Students will potentially be part of 2 cohorts (ie., a student assigned to Cohort ‘A’ will attend one course with one cohort of classmates and the second course with potentially another Cohort of classmates.

Trustees will go over the plan tonight at a special meeting, as well as the Plan for elementary school.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information as it becomes available.