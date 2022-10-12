Excess levels of 'haloacetic acids' found in Thames Centre drinking water: MLHU

(Source: Liudmila Chernetska/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Liudmila Chernetska/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver