Excess levels of 'haloacetic acids' found in Thames Centre drinking water: MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is informing the public about excess levels of haloacetic acids (HAA) found in Thames Centre’s water distribution system.

“HAAs are a group of byproducts that can form in drinking water systems when chlorine compounds used in the disinfection process react with naturally occurring organic material present in the water,” according to the MLHU.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said, “While there is data to suggest that drinking water with elevated levels of HAAs over the course of a lifetime may lead to a slightly increased risk of cancer, in this case, the exceedance is very low”

The maximum concentration for HAA has exceeded normal levels, which is over 80 micrograms per litre, or 80 parts per billion, as stated in the MLHU’s release.

“Given the many risk factors we are exposed to every day, this situation would not lead to an increase in an individual’s overall risk of developing cancer,” said Summers.

The MLHU was notified almost two weeks ago about excess levels of HAA and is working with the municipality and the Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Parks to decide what steps should be taken next.

“Thames Centre has adjusted their day-to-day operations in attempt to reduce these levels,” said Jarrod Craven, the director of public works with the Municipality of Thames Centre. “We are actively seeking alternatives to reduce the disinfection by-product precursors in the treatment process at the Water Treatment Facility.”