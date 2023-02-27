Ex London, Ont. cop accused of sexual assault granted bail
A former London police constable accused of multiple counts of sexual assault was granted bail on Monday.
On Feb. 23, former London Police Service constable Stephen David Williams, 46, was charged with multiple additional offences, including sexual assault and forcible confinement, stemming from an alleged incident from June of 2022.
Williams was granted bail on Monday.
The former police constable is also facing multiple counts of sexual assault, including from an incident dating back to June of 2021 when he allegedly assaulted a woman he met on a dating app.
Williams has been confined to house arrest and must wear an ankle bracelet to track his movements.
Williams resigned from his job in 2021, after he was suspended for alleged incident involving an ex-girlfriend.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Freezing rain warning for London and surrounding areas
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
Akim Aliu says GTHL rejected organization that would have assured spots for BIPOC players
A former NHL player says the Greater Toronto Hockey League and directors of its AAA clubs stonewalled his bid for an expansion organization that would have assured roster spots for BIPOC players, had mandates for female representation and people of colour in managerial positions, and had the financial backing of major sponsors, as reported by TSN.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
Joshimath's future is at risk, experts and activists say, due in part to a push backed by the Indian prime minister's political party to grow religious tourism in Uttarakhand, the holy town's home state.
'Corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World ended by Florida governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co. operate with a high degree of autonomy.
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
Poilievre dismisses claims he spoke to controversial German politician as 'categorically false'
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has denied he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a 'couple of times.'
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after tactical units surround Kitchener motel
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man at a Kitchener motel in an operation involving multiple units including tactical officers.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Kitchener affordable housing residents face uncertain future as council votes on funeral home expansion
Kitchener city council has voted once again to defer an application for a business expansion that would see three affordable homes levelled to make way for a crematorium and additional parking.
Windsor
-
What is the root cause? Questions grow after random attacks by teens in Forest Glade
Police investigators and social workers are looking into what caused a group of teenagers to carry out random attacks on people in Forest Glade over the weekend.
-
'It's a miracle': LaSalle teen recovering after being struck by tree branch following ice storm
A local teen is ‘in great spirits’ less than one week after he was struck by a falling tree branch at his LaSalle home.
-
Reward doubled to $40,000 in cold case murders of Windsor mother and son
The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board have doubled the reward to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest in the murders of a Windsor mother and her son.
Barrie
-
3 arrested after handgun, zip ties, balaclavas found in suspicious vehicle: OPP
Three people face charges after officers allegedly seized a handgun, balaclavas, zip ties, and a knife while searching a "suspicious vehicle" in Shelburne.
-
Collingwood library pilots security program in light of aggressive behaviour
The library is the second public facility to employ security in the Town of Collingwood.
-
Orillia clinic expands services to ease strain on hospital
Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is expanding services at its Ontario Health Team Care Clinic to ease the strain on the health care system.
Northern Ontario
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
‘I remember never getting a pulse,’ says off-duty ER doctor who tried to save Renee Sweeney
An off-duty emergency room doctor testified Monday that she tried to help Renee Sweeney, but it was already too late by the time she arrived.
-
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police Services Board approves $401M budget for 2023
The Ottawa Police Services Board has approved a $401 million budget for 2023. The police budget is increasing by $15.2 million this year. Police say more than 80 per cent of that increase will go solely to maintaining services.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Another 15 cm of snow on the way for Ottawa
Ottawa residents are bracing themselves for another significant snowfall this week.
-
Orleans explosion investigation 'developing very quickly,' police chief says
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says the investigation into an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people earlier this month is developing quickly, but he would not elaborate on why police believe it's a criminal case.
Toronto
-
Ontario student told she'd lose $4,000 after mistake made on flight booking
An Ontario student who was attempting to book two round-trip international airline tickets was told an error she made while booking the flights could cost her $4,000.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
Group of 12 GTA electricians win big in Lotto 6/49
A dozen electricians from the Toronto area won big in a December Lotto 6/49 draw after playing the lottery together for eight months.
Montreal
-
Quebec bans TikTok on government mobile devices
Quebec is following in the footsteps of the federal government and is banning the installation and use of the TikTok app on government mobile devices as of Tuesday.
-
Porter to provide passenger flights out of Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport
Porter Airlines is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal-area Saint-Hubert Airport, with a goal of serving more than 4 million passengers per year.
-
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy in 2016 Mafia-related murders
A Montreal man with ties to Montreal Mafia has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges two weeks before he was set to go on trial for the murders of four men in 2016.
Atlantic
-
Next round of snow for the Maritimes expected late Tuesday into Wednesday
Another round of snowfall is expected for the Maritimes late Tuesday into Wednesday.
-
Re-thinking COVID-19 boosters: Discussions continue around the number of booster doses needed
While American experts are re-evaluating how many COVID-19 boosters high-risk patients should get, health officials in the Maritimes say they're comfortable with Canadian guidelines, at least for now.
-
Private clinic opens in Halifax as health-care debate continues
A new private medical clinic, called Bluenose Health Primary Care Clinic, has officially opened its doors in Halifax.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour makes court appearance
A Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour made a court appearance Monday.
-
9-year-old dead after hit-and-run in northern Manitoba: RCMP
Police say a nine-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in northern Manitoba.
-
St. Vital Bridge construction project to cause major traffic delays
Drivers in St. Vital should be prepared for some long-term traffic delays, as a construction project bringing pedestrian and cyclist improvements to the community is set to begin this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor wants anti-drag protesters to face consequences for hateful messaging
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she will 'unpack' the reasons why enforcement teams and the Crown feel the street harassment bylaw along with others are not strong enough to charge demonstrators who spread vile lies and hatred in public.
-
AHS no longer in crisis, provincial government says, but there's still work to be done
Monday afternoon, Premier Danielle Smith said Alberta Health Services is not in crisis. That is a complete about-face from what she said only three months ago when she fired the AHS board and appointed Dr. John Cowell as sole administrator.
-
WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Residents evacuated from Garneau condo tower due to persistent heating issues
A Garneau-area condo building has been struggling with heating issues, leaving residents to find another place to stay as the complex was evacuated.
-
'We're coming': Bettman says when asked about Edmonton hosting All-Star Game, NHL Draft
The NHL wants to hold an All-Star Game and a draft in the Alberta capital, but the league's commissioner said it's waiting for construction to wrap up around Rogers Place.
-
Nas, Wu-Tang Clan announce world tour with 2 Alberta stops
A bunch of legendary rappers are headed for Edmonton and Calgary in October, as Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announced a new tour Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating vandalism at Kits Beach Park playground and pool
Vancouver Park Board staff spent Monday morning repairing damaged swing sets at Kits Beach Park after an inexplicable act of vandalism over the weekend.
-
Vancouver mayor admits proposed 9.7% property tax increase 'sucks'
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim revealed he has a list of five things he wants to achieve while in the city’s top job, and then his time is up.
-
B.C. man delivers medical supplies from local sports teams, Fraser Health, surgeon to Ukraine
Among the billions of dollars in aid pouring into Ukraine are desperately needed medical supplies donated from B.C. companies, individuals and a health authority – hand-delivered by a Coquitlam man on behalf of a Canadian charity.