MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Their names are likely familiar to hockey fans now. Corey Perry. Josh Anderson. Nick Suzuki. And all three Ontario natives have ties to London, Ont.

Now the three are headed to the Stanley Cup final with the Montreal Canadiens.

On Thursday night, the Canadiens eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the third round, winning 3-2 in overtime.

The win has the Canadiens heading to their first Stanley Cup final since 1993.

Perry and Anderson both played for the London Knights early in their careers.

Perry won the Memorial Cup with the Knights in 2005 while Anderson helped London win two consecutive Ontario Hockey League championships in 2012 and 2013.

Suzuki meanwhile was born and raised London and spent several seasons with the Owen Sound Attack.

Interestingly, Suzuki was first drafted into the NHL by the Vegas Golden Knights, before being traded to Montreal in 2018.