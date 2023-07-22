‘Everyone has right to safety’: Drag story time guardians step in to fend off protesters at Victoria Park in London, Ont.
Moments after drag queens began story time at Victoria Park in London, Ont. protesters interrupted by honking their horns.
However, they were immediately met with resistance from the queer community and allies.
“Everyone has a right to safety,’ says Jeremy, a counter-protester who wished not to give his last name.
“When people like that show up, we don't get that feeling inside. I like to put myself in between the two, so we get to enjoy story time and the children they claim to be here to protect don’t feel nervous and scared.”
A crowd listens to drag queen story time at Victoria Park in London, Ont. with police and security keeping watch on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
The protesters, in a green car, parked inside Victoria Park, just metres from the stage where story time was being held.
“Unfortunately, we still have individuals who feel there is a need to come out and express themselves in a more violent way,” says Stephen D’Amelio, past president of Pride London.
“I’m very thankful for our security, police, and for the drag story time ‘Guardians.’ They’ve e been here, and helpful. A community is really what building and coming together.”
Moments later, a second group of protesters marched on the outskirts of the park.
A London Police officer protects drag queen story time at Victoria Park in London, Ont. on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
Drag story time carried on, not letting them affect their enjoyment of the festivities.
“I'm here today to defend drag queen story time, cause I've been coming here since I was one years old,” says Kalo Barre-Older, 10, a student at East Carling Public School.
“At my school I've created a safe space for 2SLBGTQ+ people. We make events, talk in front of the school, and next year we plan to sell pride pins.”
The interruption comes one day ahead of the pride parade, which will march through London's downtown from Western Fair District to Victoria Park.
A London Police officer speaks to protesters of drag queen story time at Victoria Park in London, Ont. on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“Security is paramount for us,” says D’Amelio.
“We work with city police, and different security services to make sure everyone has a safe and secure path from the festival, fair grounds to here. Were really excited, but security as we've just seen is paramount.”
After the protesters left, police were seen talking to them. An officer tells CTV News, “they were there to keep the peace.”
