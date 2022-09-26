'Every Child Matters' flag flies at city hall ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On Monday, the City of London marked National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in advance of the federal holiday.
Ahead of Friday’s statutory holiday, an “Every Child Matters” flag was raised at London City Hall on Monday, and the flag will fly until Sunday.
Orange shirts were also sold outside city hall with proceeds going to Atlohsa Family Healing Services and residential school survivors.
Friday will mark the anniversary of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The day is a way to honour victims and survivors and recognize the horrific legacy of Canada’s residential school system.
