Everclear set to rock the Western Fair this fall

Alternative rock band Everclear has been announced as the next headliner for the 2024 Western Fair.

They'll be joined by Canadian rock staple Treble Charger Wednesday Sept. 11 as part of the fair's Stadium Series.

Tickets start at $75 and include admission to the fair. They go on sale June 21 through the Western Fair website.

This is the second major concert announcement this week by the Western Fair. On Monday it was announced that Toronto-based July Talk would kick off its September concert series.