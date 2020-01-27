LONDON, ONT. -- Families of children in public elementary schools in our region may wish to start planning for two more school days off next week if no deal is reached by the end of January in the labour dispute between teachers and the province.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has announced a province-wide strike for next Thursday, Feb. 6.

Meanwhile, rotating single-day strikes continue into the next phase of job action with teachers in the Bluewater board going out on Monday, while teachers from Thames Valley, Avon Maitland and Lamnbton Kent school boards hit the picket lines on Tuesday.

Local ETFO president Craig Smith, representing Thames Valley District School Board teachers says the government has not responded to the union’s proposed revisions in the contract.

“I think there has been no significant effort on their part to get to the bargaining table.“

The full list of boards and the dates they are affected are as follows:

Feb. 3: Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands

Feb. 4: Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Peel, Rainbow, Thames Valley, Upper Grand and Campbell Children’s School Authority

Feb. 5: Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Ottawa-Carleton, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County, Upper Canada and Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre

Feb. 6: One-day strike of all members

Feb. 7: Algoma, Greater Essex County, Hamilton-Wentworth, Limestone, Niagara, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo, York Region and Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility, Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities

ETFO represents a total of 83,000 teachers across Ontario.

The union says the top issues include; special education funding, classroom violence, maintaining kindergarten programs, fair hiring, class sizes and compenstion.

Lecce has said compensation is the top issue with all teachers' unions.