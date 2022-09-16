ER closures worsen in Bruce County

It’s going to be another weekend of ER closures in Bruce County.

After announcing an “indefinite” overnight closure of the Chesley Hospital’s Emergency Room earlier this month, officials with the South Bruce Grey Health Centre are closing Chesley’s ER, for the entirety of Sunday.

It was already scheduled to be closed Saturday and Sunday night, but nursing shortages have forced the all day Sunday closure, said hospital officials.

In nearby Walkerton, that community’s hospital ER will be closed this Friday and Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 7a.m.

The closest hospital to both Walkerton and Chesley is in Hanover and they are reporting a 45 per cent increase in ER visits in the first fiscal quarter of this year, compared to last year.

The ER closures in Chesley and Walkerton contributed to that increase, says officials at the Hanover hospital.