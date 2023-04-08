ER at Wingham and District Hospital temporarily close overnight
Due to a staffing shortage, Wingham and District Hospital closed its emergency department Saturday at 8:30pm, but will reopen Sunday at 7am.
Ambulances remain available to the community, and will be rerouted to neighbouring hospitals.
As hospitals in the area may also be experiencing similar closures, it is suggested to make a call before heading there.
If you have a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kitchener
Windsor
Barrie
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Toronto
Montreal
Atlantic
Winnipeg
Calgary
Edmonton
Vancouver
