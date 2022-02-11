Environment Canada issues weather advisory for region, snow causing treacherous driving conditions

A weather advisory has been issued by Environment Canada for many parts of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant along with Grey-Bruce.

Anywhere from five to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall starting sometime Friday morning and last throughout the day.

There have been several crashes throughout the region Friday because of slippery streets and roads, although none have been serious so far. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions all day and drive accordingly.

Numerous school bus routes across the region have been delayed or cancelled Friday because of snow on the way.

For a full list of cancellations and delays across Huron-Perth, click here and for Grey-Bruce, click here.

There are also some delays and cancellations across Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford Counties, although some are not weather related.