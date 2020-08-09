LONDON, ONT. -- Mother Nature is throwing everything she has at Southwestern Ontario Sunday.

London and Middlesex County are under both a rainfall warning and a heat warning.

Environment Canada says between 50 to 75 mm of rain could fall.

As well, the heat will climb Sunday through Monday and may even persist into Tuesday.

Environment Canada says maximum temperatures Sunday could reach 32 degrees, with a humidex of 40. The same forecast is predicted for Monday.

Minimum overnight temperatures are expected to be between 20 to 23 degrees.

Heat warnings are also in effect for Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Norfolk Counties. Oxford is also under a rainfall warning.

In Huron-Perth, a rainfall warning has been issued for Goderich, Bluewater, Southern Huron County, Stratford, Mitchell and Southern Perth County.