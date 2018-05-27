Featured
Environment Canada issues heat, air quality statements for southern Ontario
Seven-year-old Maeve Walsh beats the heat as she cools down in a fountain at Westmount park in Montreal Sunday, July 15, 2012. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 4:24PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 27, 2018 4:29PM EDT
The heat is on!
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario.
Starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to reach the low 30s.
“These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat,” Environment Canada said in its statement.
In southwestern Ontartio, the alerts cover London-Middlesex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Windsor-Essex, Oxford, Elgin, Huron and Perth Counties.
People are being advised to drink lots of cool liquids to stay hydrated, to dress appropriately for the weather and to try and stay in cool places for at least several hours of the day.