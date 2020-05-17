LONDON, ON -- Along with a risk for thunderstorms this evening, there could be 50 millimeters of rainfall between Sunday morning and Monday evening.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is closely watching the track of the storm.

"The forecast has been reduced a little bit from those initial forecasts," says Teresa Hollingsworth, Communications at UTRCA. "We are looking more at 50 mm opposed to 90 mm in the London area, maybe a bit more in the Stratford area."

Hollingsworth says it’s important to be cautious but calls the rainfall over the course of the next two days, a 'manageable event'.

Specifically, because it’s crops season and it hasn’t rained recently so the ground and dirt will absorb a good portion of the rain.

"The only issue and I think that’s where Environment Canada warnings are coming in, is that you will get these heavier downpours in the storm. So, they are always warning us to watch for those thunderstorms," says Hollingsworth.

She adds that it’s important to stay away from the streams and creaks even if the flooding is under control.

"It can still be very dangerous, we like to warn people to keep their pets and their children away."

Water management staff are monitoring the dams 24/7 and are in constant contact with municipal flood coordinators.

Rick Pedlow, Sewer operations manager for the City of London, says a flood control plan is in place.

"Those rainfalls happening over a longer period of time really gives us and the Upper Thames river a chance to really do some good things with respect too monitoring so the city stays safe."

Pedlow says there is a possibility of some light localized flooding and ponding in the city streets, and advises people to be wary of others.

The city of London also tweeting that it’s important to check on your sub pump, plumbing and basement over the course of the next two days.