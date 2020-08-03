Advertisement
Environment Canada ends tornado warning for Perth County, confirms twister near Mitchell
LONDON, ONT. -- Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for Perth County.
It first issued the warning at 12:52 p.m. Monday.
It included Listowel, Milverton, Northern Perth County Stratford, Mitchell and Southern Perth County, .
At 1 p.m., the agency confirmed a tornado was roughly four km north of Mitchell and moving east at 25 km/h.
The warning was lifted at 1:17 p.m.
Residents should always be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.