Enrollment onslaught: TVDSB accelerating push for new spaces and more staff

A new school year brings a renewed sense of excitement for students like Greycen Christou. Greycen entered grade one at Forest City Public School (formerly F.D. Roosevelt Public School) on Wednesday morning.

Greycen is eager to make new friends. When quizzed about what he likes to do when he’s with friends at school the response was definitive, “Help them!” When asked how he helps his friends the reply is equally assured, “I say, ‘Are you okay?’”

That may be a question for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), as the school board faces a pressing need for more space and more staff.

“This is a good problem to have,” said TVDSB Director of Education Mark Fisher, “but just the pace of growth in this city, in this area and in this board is unprecedented."

The board has been working fast to deal with the influx of new students, including launching construction on an addition at Eagle Heights Public School located on Oxford Street, across from Cherryhill Mall.

Fisher recognizes that much more will have to be done to accommodate the anticipated growth for the coming years, "We are growing at a rapid pace. We have four new schools under construction. We have the addition over at Eagle Heights. We probably need another six to eight schools just to keep pace with our growth."

The other issue is staffing. As it stands, TVDSB is the fourth largest in the province, with about 83,000 students and nearly 12,000 staff members.

According to Fisher, more teachers and support staff will be needed to fill the new schools. He says the board is working hard to make that happen, “A lot of hiring. We've been pedal to the metal in terms of recruiting but there are still challenges on a daily basis, trying to make sure all of our positions are filled."

Fisher says the focus for this school year is bonding, with the emphasis on making sure friendships are formed and students feel supported.

That direction is being taken as students continue to rebound from the impacts of isolation and uncertainty experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.