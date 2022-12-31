‘Enjoy tonight, but plan ahead’: Multiple options to get safe ride home on New Year’s Eve

A record crowd is expected at Victoria Park in London, Ont. for New Year’s Eve with warm temperatures, and the return of in-person festivities as we phase out of the pandemic.

The night will feature live entertainment on stage beginning at 7 p.m., and two rounds of fireworks in the first gathering in the park since 2019.

Many jurisdictions in the region are offering free transit including London, Sarnia and St. Thomas.

London Transit will offer free bus service after 8 p.m. On-street parking downtown will be free after 6 p.m. and all day on New Year’s Day.

“This is a particular night when we know people are going to be celebrating and consuming more alcohol than they might normally consume,” says Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada.

“Plan ahead, that's the key. Whatever your method of transportation is, make sure it's a safe ride home, whether that's a designated driver, whether it's public transportation, which is free in many jurisdictions, you know, Uber, taxi, stay over whatever they whatever your options are, make sure that you can plan ahead and that you get home safely and you make sure everybody else gets home safely as well.”

Sullivan says there has gradually been a decrease in alcohol impaired driving, but there are still hundreds who are killed every year, and thousands who are seriously injured. He adds there has been an increase in fatal crashes with the presence of drugs, which is creating a dual effect.

“There are so many options out there for all of us,” says Sullivan.

“Especially in the urban centers that there's no excuse not to take one of those options and make sure that you get home safely your friends get home safely and then everybody else in the road gets home safely.”