It’s not something you see every day during a leisurely drive in the country west of London, but several drivers have witnessed an Emu on the loose in Middlesex County.

It’s not clear where the Emu may have come from but drivers have snapped photos of the large bird alongside roadways.

It was last seen Wednesday near Muncey.

K9 Ground Search has been searching for the Emu but efforts to contain it have been unsuccessful.

As of Thursday officials were waiting for new sittings before continuing efforts to contain the Emu.