LONDON, ONT. -- For years the micro enterprise at My Sister's Place on Dundas Street has been the helping hand many women struggling with housing and mental wellness have needed.

The women have been designing and creating jewelry to get back on their feet financially.

“This is a story of tenacity and resilience and the women staying involved and keeping their creativity going,” says Lynn Blumas from My Sister's Place. “It’s been tough for them during COVID.”

Due to the pandemic, the sisters have been locked out of their home base and have had to be creative.

So they have been meeting virtually and with help from My Sister's Place they have developed a website to sell their product. It launched it Monday at www.prancedesign.com.

Patricia Prance is one of the sisters leading the way.

“We started a Facebook group and I would hold Zoom meetings every week so we could like talk to each other,” says Prance. “It was a struggle not being able to be there or hug them or encourage them but we're starting to pick up now that the website is going to be going and we're going to be making lots of jewelry.”

Lisa Synott is one of the artisans as well, recycling old jewelry into new.

“It helped us be sisters like, even through COVID we always stick together, “says Synott.

Now the sisters will be able to sell the product everywhere, “It's going to help us to gain more globally, people can buy it and we can ship it to the United States or even Toronto, you don't have to be in London to buy it.”

Right now about 15 women are producing jewelry for the website and after this launch they expect more to get involved.

“The micro enterprise is all about empowerment and getting women back," says Blumas. “This is fabulous and to launch it together on International Women's Day is great.”