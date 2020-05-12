LONDON, ONT -- The first question you might ask, is ‘How’d he do it?’

With border restrictions in place, the release of an emotional video capturing an empty London, Ont. during the pandemic, filmed by a man from New York City, might seem alarming.

But don’t worry says JJ Sereday, the filmmaker behind the six minute video of the Forest City.

He is now back in the U.S.

Sereday had traveled to London in early March, before pandemic restrictions were in place, to visit with his girlfriend, a nurse at LHSC Victoria Campus.

As the world situation unfolded he initially remained in London and decided to put his cameras, normally used for business, to use.

The result is ‘Alone Together’, which shows an empty London from various locations, heights and angles. It’s mixed with music and memorable audio clips of our nation’s leaders.

It’s designed to be a tribute to London’s front-line workers and includes a cameo by Sereday’s partner, Joanna Stepien.

The video highlights locations including downtown, the Banting House National Historic Site, Wortley Village, Old East Village, and London’s hospital sites.

More to come on this story, but you can watch the video below.