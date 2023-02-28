Emotional opening for safe consumption site
It was an emotional opening day for London, Ont.’s first supervised consumption and treatment site.
“Some of the service users that came in had a strong emotional reaction from a place of appreciation and maybe even overwhelmed at the beauty of the facility,” said Brian Lester, the executive director of the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection, and one of the key people leading the project.
Last week media and local dignitaries got a sneak peek at the site at 446 York St. before its opening.
But on Monday, it opened to clients for the first time.
Lester said some were overwhelmed.
“Just the dignity that people experienced coming into this space,” he said. “It was emotional for service users, and it was emotional for the staff. It was really a powerful entry into the new facility.”
The $2.2 million facility was seven years in the making, and a response to the region’s growing addictions crisis. Lester said he expects the facility will be able to serve as many as 100 clients per day.
