Emotional eye witness testimony at London murder trial

The final two Crown witnesses at a London murder trial described what they saw as a well-known fitness instructor died in the city’s downtown.

Mathew Riley testified that he had been out drinking and partying in May of 2018 when he came upon an altercation on Richmond Street involving the victim Dereck Szaflarski, 27, and another man.

“When they were fighting I just thought it was a fist fight,” said Riley. “When I started looking closer I saw the blood...I could tell it was something worse by the way he held his chest.”

“As he (Szaflarski) fell...I ran towards him to try and help...but the pool of blood already started.”

Riley said he called 911 as soon as he could, “I was very emotional at the time, I just witnessed someone dying.”

Szaflarski had been out celebrating his birthday on that night almost four years ago. After the bars closed downtown he got into a fight with a man after he walked in front of his Nissan Ultima on Richmond Street.

The court has heard that he received five stab wounds.

Four days after the incident, Robert Ashley Williams, 39, turned himself into London Police. He is charged with second degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Later in the day the jury heard from another eyewitness who was at the crime scene.

An Uber driver who was going along Richmond Row testified that everything happened so quickly.

Ali Can Aslan said when he saw Szaflarski, “he moved his T-shirt and there was a huge amount of blood. I remember his girlfriend was screaming.”

He said moments later he saw the other man take off, “I was very shocked and a little bit shaky and for a moment I was thinking about chasing him.”

With those two witnesses the Crown wrapped up its case and the trial is now in the hands of the defence when it resumes next Tuesday.