Emergency supplies in your home and car can keep you safe this winter

Like it or not, winter is on its way and it could some bring nasty weather.

Emergency plans and having supplies on hand can improve safety when poor weather arrives.

"Safety starts with having a plan and being prepared,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board and Minister responsible for Emergency Management in Ontario.

Sarkaria suggests developing an emergency plan along with an emergency kit for your home that allows for up to three days of being self-sufficient.

Keeping a 72-hour kit in your home can help, especially when it could take time for responders to help during an emergency if they are assisting those in immediate danger.

According to the Minster of Transportation, a winter survival kit for your car should include:

charged phone

water

non-perishable food

flashlight

blanket and warm clothes

jumper cables

shovel

traction mats or sand

candles and a lighter or matches

"The winter months can pose significant challenges for drivers. Before heading out, I encourage everyone to check Ontario 511. It has many winter safety features and provides drivers with near real-time highway and traffic information so they can plan ahead,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

Clearing ice from sidewalks and shoveling are simple ways to help keep our communities safe during the winter.