LONDON
London

    • Emergency room in town of St. Marys to close overnight Thursday

    Emergency Sign

    A heads up for residents: the emergency department in the town of St. Marys will be temporarily closing overnight Thursday due to "human resource shortages."

    According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), the emergency department at the St. Marys Memorial Hospital will experience a temporary service reduction Thursday afternoon.

    The emergency department will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will reopen on Friday at 7 a.m., at which point regular 24 hours of operation will resume.

    The HPHA advises residents that anyone in immediate medical need should call 9-1-1, and paramedics will reroute them to the nearest emergency department.

    The closest 24-hour emergency departments to the St. Marys Memorial Hospital are:

    • Stratford – HPHA – Stratford General Hospital
    • Exeter – South Huron Hospital
    • Ingersoll – Alexandra Hospital
    • London – LHSC– University Hospital or Victoria Hospital

    Residents are first advised to contact the aforementioned emergency departments for their hours of operation.

    For non-urgent health care, call Health Connect Ontario at 8-1-1, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health related questions. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News