Emergency Response Team, canine units search for suspect in Point Edward
LONDON, ONT -- Several OPP units descended on the village of Point Edward in Lambton County early Wednesday to search for a suspect who broke into a local business.
Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT)along with Canine Units responded to the break and enter at a local business on Kendall Street around 6:15 a.m.
According to the ERT is often deployed to assist Canine Units if they are tracking a suspect. Police say there is no concern for public safety.
The suspect has not been apprehended, and a description has not been released.
Anyone with any information is asked to call OPP at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.