LONDON, ONT. -- Several workers have been trapped after a building under construction collapsed in London, Ont. Friday morning.

Crews responded to 555 Teeple Terrace around 11:30 a.m. afeter a report of a partial building collapse.

Teeple Terrace runs east off of Wonderland Road South, south of Springbank Drive, and turns into Berkshire Drive.

Crews from the London Fire Department and the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service are working to pull people from the construction rubble.

Two people have already been taken to hospital, according to police, but there is no word on their condition.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

The location is the construction site for a new condominium, Nest on Wonderland.

More to come.