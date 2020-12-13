LONDON, ONT -- Emergency responders have confirmed that recovery efforts at 555 Teeple Terrace are complete.

London police say the person who had beent trapped during the partial collapse was recovered just before midnight on Saturday. Emergency crews confirm th person is deceased.

Police say the recovery was a coordinated effort involving London Police Service, London Fire Department, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and the City of London. As well, a private demolition company was contracted to support the work.

Initial recovery efforts began late Friday afternoon but were paused until Saturday morning due to structural risks.

Portions of the building were carefully dismantled until structure was stable enough for the recovery effors to resume without putting workers at risk.

Roads in the area, including Wonderland Road in both directions and Teeple Terrace, were also closed to protect the surrounding community while recovery efforts were underway.

Wonderland Road is now open.

Just before noon on Friday, part of the four-storey building that is under construction on this site collapsed, sending Five people to hospital. Of those Five people transported to hospital on Friday, one is deceased. Out of respect for privacy for the individuals and their families, no additional information about their injuries or their identities will be provided.

Police say the site will remain secured, as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse continues.