Emergency responders on scene of fatal collision near Kincardine, Ont.

Emergency crews are currently on scene of a fatal crash located on Highway 21 near Kincardine, OPP said in a tweet.

Few details are known at this time, but according to a tweet from OPP West Region Twitter, South Bruce OPP are on scene of a fatal crash located near Kincardine.

Highway 21 between Bruce County Road 15 and Concession 2 is currently closed for the protection of emergency responders.

OPP said further updates will be provided when available.