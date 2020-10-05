LONDON, ONT -- Anyone making their way in or out of the downtown core by Richmond Street will want to find an alternate route Monday and Tuesday.

A portion of the busy artery into the core will be closed for roughly 34 hours due to construction.

The closure will be in effect from Piccadilly Street to Mill Street starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be on sight to make emergency repairs to the CP Rail crossing in that area.

The area is slated to reopen Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.