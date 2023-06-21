Emergency funding coming for victims of downtown Kincardine vandalism

When Jayne Boyer saw the damage to her storefront window earlier this month, she was heartbroken.

“It was pretty devastating to show up downtown. It literally looked like a bomb had gone off. There was glass everywhere,” said Boyer, the owner of Harbour Rose Boutique.

In all, 11 downtown businesses had their front windows smashed out during a vandalism spree in Kincardine, Ont. in the early morning hours of June 6.

One man is in custody facing mischief charges.

The damage left behind has been covered over and some local artists have beautified them, but there’s still a lot of windows to fix.

That’s where Bruce County and the Municipality of Kincardine have stepped in with direct financial support for vandalized businesses.

“There’s 11 businesses that were affected. There’s $500 from the County available [per business]. Kincardine has topped that up with an additional $500, meaning there is $1000 available to each of these businesses that have been affected through their windows being smashed,” said Bruce County’s Economic Development Manager Jeff Loney.

Artists have turned some of the plywood covering Kincardine’s downtown smashed windows into a canvas, seen on June 21, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Kincardine’s Mayor Kenneth Craig said he wished the municipality could have given more, considering the shoreline’s town’s downtown businesses have already been hurt by the reconstruction of Kincardine’s Main Street, which started in March and won’t be completed until November.

“The decision was the right thing to do; the challenge is how much can you afford to do. We don’t have a lot of extra money lying around, but working with the county doubles the effect of what we can do ourselves,” said Mayor Craig.

Boyer said $1000 may not sound like a lot of money to fix up their businesses, but she thinks it will be surprisingly helpful.

“Many owner have huge bills that will not be covered by insurance, or the deductible is high enough it doesn’t make sense to go through insurance. So that $1000 right now is a huge help for businesses that are already finding, in some cases, a 30 to 40 per cent loss of business compared to last year at this time,” she said.

Loney said the $1000 vandalism funding available to each affected business will be administered through the Spruce the Bruce program.

Boyer and Craig are encouraging locals and tourists to continue to come downtown, as businesses are open and will soon look more like themselves.