Emergency crews respond to serious collision at Highbury and Manning
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 6:24PM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 2, 2020 6:34PM EDT
Emergency crews line up on Highbury Avenue facing north from Glanworth Drive due to a serious motor vehicle collision in London, Ont., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews were called a serious motor vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue South between Manning Drive and Glanworth Drive Friday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. Friday.
Initial reports say a head-on collision took place in the southbound lanes of Highbury.
London fire, police and Middlesex-London Paramedic Service are on scene.
Highbury between Glanworth and Manning is expected to be closed for several hours.
More to come.