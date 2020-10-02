LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews were called a serious motor vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue South between Manning Drive and Glanworth Drive Friday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Initial reports say a head-on collision took place in the southbound lanes of Highbury.

London fire, police and Middlesex-London Paramedic Service are on scene.

Highbury between Glanworth and Manning is expected to be closed for several hours.

More to come.