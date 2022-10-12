Emergency crews respond to natural gas leak in east London
Emergency crews are currently on scene in east London, Ont. due to a natural gas leak, and are urging the public to avoid the area as evacuations of nearby homes and shut off of hydro services services are underway.
According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Central Avenue early Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.
London fire is asking the public to avoid the area of Central Avenue and Adelaide Street, and have closed off Adelaide Street between Pall Mall Street and Central Avenue as of 1:01 p.m.
Homes in the area are being evacuated, and as of mid-Wednesday afternoon, hydro services have been shut off to 1,000 customers while Enbridge Gas works to resolve the issue.
A map of impacted hydro services in east London, Ont. due to a natural gas leak on Oct. 12, 2022. (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)
London fire says LTC buses are in a safe zone and are being utilized as shelter fior displaced residents.
There are no reported injuries.
Fire crews continue to monitor air quality outside and in nearby buildings, and all readings at this time remain clear.
The cause of the leak is unknown.
