LONDON, ONT -- Fire crews along with EMS were called to a house fire near the Cherry Hill Village Mall early Monday morning.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. for a reported fire at a home on Cooper Street near the intersection of Oxford Street and Wharncliffe Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fire within the siding of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, more to come…