Emergency crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Mall
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 5:44AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Fire crews along with EMS were called to a house fire near the Cherry Hill Village Mall early Monday morning.
The call came in around 5:30 a.m. for a reported fire at a home on Cooper Street near the intersection of Oxford Street and Wharncliffe Road.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fire within the siding of the home.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, more to come…