LONDON, ONT. -- Police are responding to a report of explosives discovered at a south London residence near Colonel Talbot Road and Burtwistle Lane.

London police started staging in the parking lot of the Best Western Stoneridge Inn shortly after one o'clock Tuesday afternoon.

They were joined by crews from the London Fire Department and Middlesex-London EMS.

Unconfirmed reports indicate suspected explosives were found in a bag or in a car on a nearby property, outside of a home.

The Emergency Response Unit (ERU) was called to the scene at around 3 p.m.

Members of the tactical unit are trained in disarming explosive materials.

The ERU vehicle includes a robot used to investigate suspicious packages and items for dismantling potentially dangerous materials.