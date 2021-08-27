Emergency crews respond to basement fire on Forsyth Street, Sarnia Ont.

London, Ont. -

The Sarnia Fire Department respond to an early morning basement fire in the 200 block of Forsyth Street on Friday.

Const. Giovanni Sottosanti tells CTV News London in a statement that barricades have been set up as firefighters deal with the incident.

Crews closed down Forsyth Street at Essex Street and George Street for several hours.

People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crew continue to work.