Emergency crews rescue hiker in medical distress
Published Sunday, October 18, 2020 1:04PM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Emergency crews were called to a wooded area near Riverbend Golf Course Sunday morning to rescue a hiker in medical distress.
Crews were called to the area around 10 a.m. to assist the hiker.
Firefighters along with paramedics quickly retrieved the hiker and they were taken to hospital.
It is not clear what condition they were in when taken to hospital.
More to come…