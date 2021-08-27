Emergency crews on scene for residential fire on Forsyth Street, Sarnia Ont.
Sarnia Fire Department are on scene of a residential fire in the 200 block of Forsyth Street, Friday morning.
Constable Giovanni Sottosanti tells CTV news that barricades have been set up as firefighters deal with the incident.
Forsyth Street is currently closed at closed at Essex Street and George Street.
People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crew continue to work.
London Top Stories
UPDATED
UPDATED | New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of people desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover and killed more than 100. The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of next week's end to America's longest war.
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge U.S. deaths
U.S. President Joe Biden is vowing to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan after the deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to the extremists responsible: 'We will hunt you down and make you pay.'
'I am very lucky': Thousands of rescued Afghans arrive at U.S. base in Germany
The U.S. Air Force’s largest overseas military community, Ramstein Air Base in Germany, has become the de facto crossroads for rescued Afghans, as thousands of evacuees unload from planes to be processed on the tarmac.
Drought, wildfires and heat bring environment issues to campaign trail
For environmental leaders, this summer's deadly heat wave and wildfires in British Columbia, combined with drought across the Prairies, could shape how voters think about the issue in the Sept. 20 federal election.
Trudeau and Singh to campaign in Ontario; O'Toole to visit two Atlantic provinces
The Liberal and NDP leaders are expected to be in Ontario for Day 13 of the federal election campaign, while the head of the Conservatives is to spend time in two Atlantic provinces.
Salad kits recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible listeria contamination.
Curb appeal: How the parties' housing promises stack up
A housing shortage and record-high prices have left many Canadians questioning whether they'll ever be able to become homeowners. This has prompted the main federal parties to make housing affordability commitments a key aspect of their campaigns. Whose plan will have the most curb appeal to voters? CTVNews.ca breaks down what's been promised, and what experts are saying.
DA won't challenge release as Robert F. Kennedy killer seeks parole
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars.
5 things to know for Friday, August 27, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 75 per cent of the country's eligible population.
Kitchener
Here's where local health units stand on vaccine passports
Health units in southwestern Ontario weigh in on the need for vaccine passports.
'It's unsafe right now': Store owners alarmed by continued break-ins
Business owners of a strip mall at Seabrook Drive and Fisher-Hallman Road in Kitchener were greeted by an unwanted sight Thursday morning after someone broke into their stores and stole cash.
Man shatters door at Guelph restaurant where he was refused service: police
Guelph police have charged a man with mischief after he allegedly kicked and broke the glass door at a restaurant.
Windsor
Three hospitalized, widespread damage after Wheatley, Ont. building explosion
Three people have been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a building exploded in downtown Wheatley, Ont., according to Chatham-Kent officials.
Timeline: Explosion in downtown Wheatley, Ont.
A timeline of event leading up to an explosion that levelled a building in downtown Wheatley, Ont.
Talks underway on vaccine passports, Ahmed says
Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says 'active discussions' are taking place with his provincial counterparts over a vaccine passport.
Barrie
Massive fire destroys two homes in Wasaga Beach
Emergency crews responded to a massive house fire in Wasaga Beach Thursday afternoon that spread to the neighbouring house.
Two seniors hospitalized following crash involving transport truck in Essa
Two people were taken to hospitals with injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Essa Township involving a car and tractor-trailer.
Barrie, Ont., woman's mission to help children in Kabul is halted
As the last Canadian military flight leaves Kabul, Zarmina Nekzai's heart breaks as the lifeline she was hoping for is severed.
Northern Ontario
Tense moments in Sault Ste. Marie
Following a three-hour shelter in place after reports of a person with a firearm, Sault police say a person has barricaded themselves in a home.
Ontario neighbours locked in nasty dispute over who should pay for new fence
Two Ontario neighbours are locked in a bitter dispute that is now heading to court over who should pay for a new fence that runs between their properties.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 27, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, Aug. 27.
NEW THIS MORNING
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 27-29
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
‘In the trenches’: Toronto restaurants without patios struggling, customers hesitant to dine indoors
Toronto restaurants without patios are struggling to attract customers this summer with many still reluctant to head inside for a meal.
Police investigating after man seriously injured in downtown shooting
A man has serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the city's entertainment district.
Police identify woman found dead inside suitcase in Toronto
Homicide detectives have named a 41-year-old Caledon woman found dead inside a suitcase in Toronto’s Silverthorne area earlier this week.
Montreal
Unvaccinated nurse at Montreal-area hospital tests positive for COVID-19; one of her patients has developed symptoms
An unvaccinated nurse working in the Emergency Room at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire has tested positive for COVID-19, and a patient with whom she had contact has developed symptoms of the virus.
Shots fired at a triplex in Saint-Leonard in latest incidence of gun violence
Montreal police is investigating after shots were fired in the direction of a triplex in the Saint-Leonard borough.
28-year-old man found dead in a Quebec City pool
A 28-year-old man is dead after he was found in a swimming pool in the Sainte-Foy area of Quebec City.
Atlantic
'It was definitely scary': Shark sighting caught on camera off Cape Breton, N.S. coast
A whale watching tour off the coast of Cape Breton, N.S. got more than it bargained for - while there were no whales, a shark was caught on camera up close and personal.
Over 70 per cent of Nova Scotians fully vaccinated, one new case reported Thursday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with one recovery, as 50 active cases remain in the province.
'I want to cry': Maritime Afghan community, veterans react to situation in Afghanistan
The president of the Afghan Society of Halifax feels hopeless as she watches the situation unfold in her home country.
Winnipeg
'They just can't get through': Winnipeg family among Canadians trying to leave Kabul
Members of a Winnipeg family who had been visiting Afghanistan for a wedding are stuck in Kabul with Canada’s evacuation mission finished.
Winnipeg homeowner on the hook for damages after stolen car crashed into his fence
A Winnipeg homeowner says he’ll have to pay for damage to his fence after a stolen car crashed into it.
new
Third person expresses interest in running for leadership of Manitoba PC party
A third person has declared their intention to run to become Manitoba's next Progressive Conservative leader and premier. Shannon Martin, who was first elected to the legislature in 2014, says the government has ignored the party grassroots and must reconnect.
Calgary
Calgary Pride Festival arrives with in-person events, online offerings
The Calgary Pride Festival returns with a number of live events after last year's event was forced to go online due to the ongoing pandemic.
Alberta reports 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
The Alberta government reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations exceeded 300.
Alberta shows signs of uptick in first doses as options shrink for the unvaccinated
The trickle of Albertans rolling up their sleeves for their first COVID-19 shot shows signs it's increasing.
Edmonton
Alberta to launch 'convenient' card with vaccination status, but it will not be considered a vaccine passport
A new card the provincial government will release to help Albertans show proof of their vaccination status is not being considered as a vaccine passport.
UPDATED
Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island adds 64 new COVID-19 cases; active cases surpass 500
Health officials identified 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday as active cases hit a four-month high.
Downed power lines force some businesses to close in downtown Victoria
Some downtown Victoria business have had to close for the day after a garbage truck ripped down hydro lines in the 1900-block of Store Street.
'The whole building was on fire': 2 taken to hospital after Duncan townhouse catches fire
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating an overnight structure fire that sent two people to hospital on Wednesday night.