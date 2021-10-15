Emergency crews cut away vehicle roof to free injured driver

A vehicle is left destroyed following a crash and life saving extrication from emergency crews on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (London Fire Department) A vehicle is left destroyed following a crash and life saving extrication from emergency crews on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (London Fire Department)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island