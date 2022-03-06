Emergency crews continue search for missing child in West Perth
Emergency crews will continue their search Monday for a missing 10-year-old child who fell through the ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
West Perth Fire Department Chief Bill Hunter says the call came in around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.
The Perth County OPP, West Perth Fire Department and Perth County Paramedic Services quickly responded to the scene.
Emergency crews have been searching along the riverbanks since, but some of the team had to be pulled out of the water due to the high winds.
Crews had two boats in the water but had to be pulled out after the wind picked up.
The search operation involved Stratford, St. Marys, and Huron Area Search and Rescue Swift Water Rescue teams, along with the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Underwater Search and Rescue, and Aviation.
Officials ended the search late Monday but vowed to resume Monday morning.
Police say a number of citizens have offered to help search the area, but the river is not safe and those involved in the search are asking the public to avoid the area in order to “give space for the emergency services to work in the treacherous conditions.”
Updates will be provided as they are available.
Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com
