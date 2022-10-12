Emergency crews clearing after natural gas leak shuts down area of east London, Ont.

A positive update from the London Fire Department Wednesday night, hours after a natural gas leak shut down an area of east London, Ont. and saw people evacuated from their homes.

Early Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews responded to the area of the 600 block of Central Avenue due to a natural gas leak.

As of 6:04 p.m., fire crews are clearing the scene and London fire said on Twitter that hydro will soon be restored for customers.

Residents who were displaced from their homes earlier in the day are being allowed back.

London fire says Enbridge has shut off gas in the area.

Incident final update: @enbridgegas has shut off the gas. Fire is clearing the scene. Hydro should be restored to the area shortly. Displaced residents were permitted back into homes. Thank you to our partners today and to our Incident Command Car 2 & #765 pic.twitter.com/nlWvaHs1bn — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 12, 2022

London fire had urged the public early Wednesday afternoon to avoid the area of Central Avenue and Adelaide Street as evacuations of nearby homes was conducted, and hydro services were shut off. Adelaide Street between Pall Mall Street and Central Avenue was closed for several hours.

There were no reported injuries.

Mid-Wednesday afternoon, hydro services were shut off to 1,000 customers.

For a time, LTC buses were located in a safe zone and were utilized as shelter fior displaced residents.

The cause of the leak remains unknown.