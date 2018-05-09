

If you have a publicly registered residential or business phone you should get an emergency alert from the City today, but don’t call 9-1-1, it’s just a test.

As part of Emergency Preparedness Week the City is set to test its Alert London Notification System today at 10:55 a.m.

Anyone with a publicly registered phone number will receive a test message, either by text or email.

The test allows the City to evaluate the system and help ensure Londoners will be reached during an emergency.

Residents can sign up for alerts at London.ca/alertlondon.

Anyone who receives the test message today is reminded not to call 9-1-1.