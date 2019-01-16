

The jury at the trial of two Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre workers was shown video of the area outside the cell where Adam Kargus was killed.

The video also shows the distance between the control room where guards were stationed that night and the cell area.

It's day two of the trial of Stephen Jurkus and Leslie Lonsbary in the death of the 29-year-old inmate.

Both have pleaded not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life in the Oct. 2013 murder.

Kargus was beaten to death in his cell by his cellmate Anthony George, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

On Tuesday, Crown Attorney Fraser Kelly made his opening statement, telling the jury about how Kargus was killed over a long period of time, that other inmates could hear what was happening, and that Lonsbary did walk by the cell that night but "didn't even break stride."

Nick Paparella is in court and will have more on the CTV News at 6.