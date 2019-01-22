

Nick Paparella, CTV London





Former EMDC correctional officer Tanya Rose testified Tuesday saying she was working on the day Adam Kargus was murdered.

She took the stand at the trial of two Elgin-Middlesex Detention guards charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life in his death.

Former operational manager Stephen Jurkus and guard Leslie Lonsbary have both pleaded not guilty.

Rose said she saw Anthony George choking Kargus in the common area of the jail just hours before he was murdered.

But she added, "[Kargus] didn’t look overly distressed or anything.”

The jury earlier from another former jail guard, Greg Langford, who described the incident as horseplay.

Langford completed his testimony Monday, telling the jury that George, Kargus's cellmate and the man convicted of second-degree murder in his death, was a 'heavy.'

In other words, he was someone who other inmates did not want to upset, for fear of physical violence.

On Friday, Langford, a key witness for the Crown, testified under cross-examination that correctional officers only received a week of training before being put on duty with the inmates.

Kargus, 29, was beaten to death in his cell in Oct. 2013.