Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the woman currently serving a life sentence for the killing of eight seniors in her care, has been transferred from Kitchener to a secured facility in Montreal.

Sources tell CTV News Wettlaufer was transported from the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener to Montreal Wednesday for medical treatment.

It’s not known how long she will be held in Montreal. We don’t know what she is being treated for.

Wettlaufer admitted to killing eight seniors in her care when she worked as a registered nurse at long-term care homes in Woodstock and London.