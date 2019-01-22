

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Elizabeth Brubaker was provisionally suspended as a coach by Gymnastics Canada on Monday, following a number of written complaints to the national governing body about her conduct.

Her husband Dave Brubaker, who was the director of the women's national gymnastics team, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation in an ongoing criminal trial.

Justice Deborah Austin is expected to deliver her decision on Dave Brubaker's case on Feb. 13.

Elizabeth Brubaker was also provisionally suspended by Gymnastics Ontario and the Bluewater Gymnastics Club in Sarnia, Ont., where she and her husband used to coach.

The provisional suspension is in keeping with Gymnastics Canada's complaint management protocol.

The next step in the process will be an investigation into the complaints. It is anticipated that the investigation may take up to a month to complete.