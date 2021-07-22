LONDON, ONT. -- Area health units are reminding residents that children between the ages of 12 and 17 must get their first COVID-19 vaccination shot this weekend in order to be fully vaccinated by the time school starts.

Children need to have their first shot by July 24. This will ensure they are eligible for their second dose and be fully vaccinated by Labour Day.

Kids would receive the Pfizer vaccine, as it's the only one approved for those between 12 and 17.

To book an appointment online click here.

London and Middlesex residents can also call 226-289-3560 or toll free at 1-888-333-2175 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to book an appointment.

Elgin and Oxford County residents can reserve a shot by calling 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.