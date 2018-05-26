

CTV London





Elgin OPP are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.

Casey Breedon, 14, was last seen Friday night around 10 p.m. in her house on Richmond Road and Heritage Line.

She is described as white, 5'8, approximately 130 lbs., slim build and long, straight brown hair.

She was possibly wearing black yoga style pants and a red coat.

Breedon may be riding a silver and orange bicycle and is known to frequent the areas of Aylmer and Starffordville.