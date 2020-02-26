Elgin crash results in impaired driving charge
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 9:02AM EST
LONDON, ONT -- A 48-year-old Central Elgin resident is facing charges following a crash between an SUV and pickup truck Monday.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Yorke Line and Imperial Road.
Following an investigation OPP charged one of the drivers with Impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
The accused was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has since been released.