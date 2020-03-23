LONDON, ONT. -- Southwestern Public Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the region.

A male in his 30s tested positive for the virus. He reportedly had close contact with someone outside the region who had the virus.

He was tested at the London Health Sciences Centre and is now in self-isolation at home.

This is the first case in the St. Thomas, Elgin County and Oxford County region.

Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health, said in a statement, “We are following up with any contacts of the individual and ensuring the public is aware and protected from the spread of this virus.”

According to the Ministry of Health, as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, there are 78 news cases in Ontario, bringing the total number of cases to 503. Six people have died and eight cases have been resolved.

Officials are urging residents to stay at home if possible and adhere to the following tips:

Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly and often

Cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue

Dispose of tissue immediately and wash your hands

Keep surfaces clean and disinfected

Stay home when you are sick

